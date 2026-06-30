Shaping a pretzel is an art in itself

Pretzel: A German treat you need to try

By Simran Jeet 11:10 am Jun 30, 202611:10 am

What's the story

German brezeln, or pretzels, are a famous snack with a unique twisty shape and a distinct flavor. These traditional treats are loved for their crispy exterior and soft interior. They are usually sprinkled with coarse salt, but they can also be flavored with seeds or herbs. Brezeln are not just a delicious snack, but also a cultural symbol in Germany, often served at festivals and markets.