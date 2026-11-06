German pretzels: 5 varieties you'll love
What's the story
German pretzels, or pretzels, are a staple in German cuisine. These twisted bread snacks are famous for their unique texture and taste. They are usually served with a variety of toppings and fillings, making them a versatile snack option. From sweet to savory, these pretzels can be customized to suit different taste buds. Here are five varieties of German pretzels that highlight the diversity of this traditional snack.
#1
Classic Bavarian pretzel
The classic Bavarian pretzel is an iconic variety, famous for its large size and thick crust.
It is usually sprinkled with coarse salt, which complements its chewy texture.
This pretzel is frequently served with mustard or butter as a side.
The dough is prepared with simple ingredients like flour, water, yeast, and salt, but its flavor is anything but simple.
#2
Sweet cinnamon pretzel
For those who prefer sweet over savory, the cinnamon pretzel is a delicious option.
This variety is coated in sugar and cinnamon, giving it a delightful sweetness.
Often served warm, it makes for an excellent dessert or snack option.
The dough can be enriched with additional sugar before baking to enhance the sweetness.
#3
Cheese-filled pretzel
Cheese-filled pretzels take the classic recipe up a notch by stuffing them with melted cheese before baking.
The result is a gooey center that contrasts beautifully with the crispy exterior.
These pretzels are commonly enjoyed as an afternoon snack or party treat, and they can be made using different types of cheese for varied flavors.
#4
Herb-infused pretzel
Herb-infused pretzels add an aromatic twist to the traditional recipe by adding herbs like rosemary or thyme into the dough itself, or as toppings after baking.
These herbs give an earthy flavor that goes well with the salty crust of the pretzel, making it an ideal choice for those looking for something different from the usual options.
#5
Chocolate-covered pretzel
Chocolate-covered pretzels offer a sweet and salty combination by dipping the baked goods in melted chocolate after they cool down completely.
This way, you get two textures in one bite—crunchy chocolate coating outside, and soft bread inside—making them irresistible snacks any time of the day!