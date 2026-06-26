How to use red palm oil for better skin

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Hydrating avocado and palm oil mask

Avocado is also rich in healthy fats and vitamins, making it an excellent hydrating agent. To prepare this mask, blend half an avocado with one tablespoon of African red palm oil until smooth. Apply the mixture on your face, and leave it on for 15 minutes before rinsing off with warm water. This mask can help moisturize dry skin and improve its texture.