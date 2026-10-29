How to style your hair into soft waves
What's the story
Creating soft waves without heat is a great way to get beautiful, voluminous hair without damaging it. This technique is ideal for anyone who wants to keep their hair healthy while looking stylish. By using simple methods and everyday items, you can get gorgeous waves that last all day. Here are five ways to create soft waves without heat, each with its own unique benefits and techniques.
Tip 1
Braiding for natural waves
Braiding your hair is one of the simplest ways to get soft waves without heat.
Start with slightly damp hair and divide it into two or more sections, depending on how tight you want the waves to be.
Braid each section tightly, and leave them overnight.
When you undo the braids in the morning, you'll be greeted with natural-looking waves that add volume and texture to your hair.
Tip 2
Using foam rollers
Foam rollers are another great tool for creating heat-free waves.
Simply roll sections of damp hair around the rollers, and secure them in place.
Leave them in for a few hours or overnight for best results.
Once removed, your hair will be filled with soft, bouncy waves that last all day long.
Tip 3
Twisting sections of hair
Twisting small sections of damp hair is a great way to create lovely waves.
Divide your hair into small sections, and twist each one tightly from the roots to the ends.
Secure each twist with a clip or rubber band, and leave them to dry naturally or overnight.
When you release the twists, you'll have soft waves that add volume and movement to your hair without any heat damage.
Tip 4
Using the headband method
The headband method is a simple way to get soft waves overnight.
Start with dry or slightly damp hair, and place a stretchy headband over your head like a crown.
Take small sections of hair and wrap them around the band until all your hair is secured.
Leave it on overnight, and remove it in the morning for effortless waves.
Tip 5
Sock bun technique
The sock bun technique is another creative way to get heat-free waves.
Cut off the toe of an old sock, roll it into a donut shape, and pull your ponytail through it until all your hair is wrapped around the sock bun at the crown of your head.
Sleep with it on, then remove it in the morning for voluminous curls that look salon-styled, but are not!