Want bigger biceps? Try these 5 exercises
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Building powerful biceps is a common goal for many fitness enthusiasts. The biceps brachii, a two-headed muscle in the upper arm, is essential for arm strength and aesthetics. Including specific exercises in your routine can help you achieve this goal effectively. Here are five exercises that target the biceps, each offering unique benefits to enhance muscle growth and strength.
Tip 1
Barbell curls for mass building
Barbell curls are a staple exercise for building mass in the biceps.
By using a barbell, you can lift heavier weights than with dumbbells, which helps stimulate more muscle fibers.
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, grip the barbell with an underhand grip, and curl it towards your chest while keeping your elbows close to your body.
This exercise targets both heads of the biceps, promoting overall growth.
Tip 2
Hammer curls for brachialis development
Hammer curls target the brachialis muscle, which lies beneath the biceps brachii.
This exercise helps add width to your arms by developing this lesser-known muscle.
Hold a pair of dumbbells at your sides with palms facing inwards and curl them up as if you're hammering.
Keep your elbows stationary throughout the movement to isolate the target muscles effectively.
Tip 3
Concentration curls for peak enhancement
Concentration curls are great for isolating and defining the peak of your biceps.
Sit on a bench with legs spread apart and rest one arm on the inner thigh while holding a dumbbell.
Curl it towards your shoulder slowly and with control, squeezing at the top of each rep.
This focused movement enhances peak development by ensuring maximum tension on the targeted area.
Tip 4
Preacher curls for isolation
Preacher curls isolate the biceps by eliminating momentum from other muscles in the arms or shoulders.
Using a preacher bench, place your upper arms on its pad while holding an EZ curl bar or dumbbells.
Curl them towards you without lifting your upper arms off, maintaining constant tension on your biceps throughout each repetition.
Tip 5
Incline dumbbell curls for stretch
Incline dumbbell curls provide an extended range of motion, which is important for muscle growth.
By lying back on an incline bench and performing curls, you stretch the long head of the biceps.
This exercise is crucial for achieving balanced arm development. It ensures that both heads of the biceps are worked on equally, leading to well-defined and proportionate arms.