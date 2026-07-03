Want sculpted shoulders? Try these workouts
What's the story
African workouts are taking the fitness world by storm, thanks to their unique movements and cultural significance. These exercises, inspired by traditional African dance and activities, can help you get stronger shoulders. They focus on natural body movements and rhythm, making them a fun and effective way to build strength. Here are five African workouts that can help you get stronger shoulders.
#1
Dance-inspired shoulder workout
Dance-inspired workouts are a staple in many African cultures. These routines involve dynamic arm movements that engage the shoulder muscles effectively. By mimicking traditional dances, you can work on flexibility and strength at the same time. The rhythmic nature of these exercises also improves coordination and endurance.
#2
Traditional drumming exercise routine
Drumming is an integral part of many African communities, serving as both a musical and physical activity. The repetitive motion of drumming engages the shoulders, building muscle tone and endurance. This exercise routine not only strengthens the upper body but also improves cardiovascular health through continuous movement.
#3
Rope skipping with cultural twists
Rope skipping is a common activity across Africa, often done with cultural twists that add flair to the workout. This simple yet effective exercise targets multiple muscle groups, including the shoulders. The constant motion of skipping rope helps improve agility, while building shoulder strength over time.
#4
Community group exercises
Community group exercises are a common sight in many African villages, where people come together for physical activities. These exercises usually include pushing, pulling, and lifting movements that engage the shoulders. Working out in groups also offers motivation and support, making it easier to stay committed to fitness goals.
#5
Outdoor farming-inspired workouts
Outdoor farming activities are a part of daily life in many parts of Africa, and they provide natural resistance training opportunities. Tasks like digging or carrying loads engage the shoulder muscles significantly, providing a practical way to build strength without any equipment. These workouts emphasize functional fitness by mimicking real-life movements that enhance muscular endurance and power.