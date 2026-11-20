Explore Ghana's coastal beauty at these peaceful beaches
What's the story
Ghana's western coastline is dotted with some of the most pristine, secluded beaches, perfect for those looking to escape the crowds. These hidden gems offer a unique blend of natural beauty and tranquility, making them ideal for relaxation and exploration. From golden sands to lush greenery, these beaches promise an unforgettable experience away from the hustle and bustle of popular tourist spots.
Akwidaa Beach
Discovering Akwidaa Beach
Akwidaa Beach is a serene stretch of coastline that offers visitors peace and quiet.
The beach is lined with palm trees and soft sands, perfect for long walks or just lounging under the sun.
Since it is less frequented by tourists, you can enjoy the solitude and connect with nature.
Local fishing communities also add to the charm of this hidden gem, giving you a taste of authentic Ghanaian culture.
Fort Batenstein
Exploring Fort Batenstein Beach
Fort Batenstein Beach is famous for its historical significance and natural beauty.
Located near an old fort built by European traders, this beach gives a glimpse of history along with stunning ocean views.
The calm waters make it perfect for swimming or kayaking, and the surrounding greenery provides ample opportunities for hiking and birdwatching.
Busua Beach
Unwinding at Busua Beach
Busua Beach is famous for its golden sands and gentle waves, making it perfect for surfing enthusiasts.
Although it is a bit more popular than others on this list, it still provides secluded spots where you can unwind in peace.
Local eateries serve delicious dishes made from fresh catches from nearby waters, adding to the overall experience.
Nzulezo stilt village
Enjoying Nzulezo stilt village beach
Nzulezo Stilt Village Beach is unique as it is situated next to a village built on stilts over Lake Tadane.
This one-of-a-kind setting makes for stunning views of both land and water.
Visitors can take guided tours through the village itself, or just enjoy peaceful moments by the lake's edge, watching traditional fishing methods in action.