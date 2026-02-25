Jungle canopy tours on your list? Here's where to go

Ghana's Kakum National Park is famous for its canopy tours, which give you a chance to explore the rainforest from above. The park is home to a network of rope bridges and walkways, which take you through the treetops. The tours are not just an adventure, but also an opportunity to learn about the diverse flora and fauna of the region. Here are some things to know about these tours.

#1 Exploring the canopy walkways The canopy walkways at Kakum National Park are one of the most popular attractions. They are built high above the ground, offering breathtaking views of the rainforest below. The walkways are made of strong materials, ensuring safety while giving an exhilarating experience. Visitors can walk across several bridges, each offering a different perspective of the lush greenery and wildlife.

#2 Wildlife spotting opportunities Kakum National Park is home to a variety of wildlife species, making it a great place for spotting animals in their natural habitat. While on the canopy tour, visitors may spot monkeys swinging through trees or colorful birds flying overhead. The park's rich biodiversity adds to the overall experience, as guests get to see how different species coexist in this ecosystem.

Tip 1 Tips for visiting Kakum National Park When planning a visit to Kakum National Park, it's best to wear comfortable clothes and shoes suitable for walking on uneven terrain. Early morning visits are recommended as they tend to be less crowded and cooler. Also, carrying water is important to stay hydrated during your exploration of the park.

