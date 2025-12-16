If you love ghugni, these variations are a must-try

A popular street food, ghugni, is a delicious, hearty breakfast option that can be found in different parts of India. This dish, made with dried yellow peas and spices, is loved for its simplicity and taste. Each region has its own take on ghugni, giving you a unique flavor profile. Here are five regional variations of ghugni that you can try on your next breakfast outing.

#1 Kolkata's spicy ghugni Kolkata's ghugni is famous for its spicy kick. Prepared with a mix of spices such as cumin, coriander, and turmeric, this version is usually topped with chopped onions and green chilies. The addition of mustard oil gives it a distinct flavor that many locals love. Served with puffed rice or bread, this variation is perfect for those who love their food on the spicier side.

#2 Odisha's coconut-infused ghugni In Odisha, ghugni takes on a unique twist with the addition of grated coconut. This version is mildly spiced with ingredients like ginger and curry leaves, giving it a subtle sweetness from the coconut. Often served with puri or chapati, Odisha's ghugni provides a delightful balance of flavors that is both satisfying and nutritious.

#3 Bihar's tangy ghugni Bihar's take on ghugni is all about tanginess. Using tamarind paste or lemon juice, this version adds a tangy twist to the traditional recipe. The use of ingredients like jaggery balances out the tanginess with sweetness. Usually served with flatbreads like litti or paratha, this variation makes for an interesting breakfast option.

#4 Assam's herbaceous ghugni Assameseghugni stands out with its use of fresh herbs like cilantro and mint leaves. This herbaceous touch gives the dish an aromatic freshness that goes well with its earthy flavors from spices like fenugreek seeds and mustard seeds used in its preparation process. Relished alongside rice or roti, this version is perfect for those who love herbal notes in their meals.