Bake ginger biscuits for your next tea break
What's the story
Ginger biscuits are a perfect companion for tea during monsoon mornings. The spicy kick of ginger and the comforting crunch of biscuits make them an ideal pick-me-up for the rainy season. These biscuits are not just tasty but also have health benefits owing to ginger's anti-inflammatory properties. They can be enjoyed with a variety of teas, making them a versatile choice for monsoon mornings.
#1
Health benefits of ginger
Ginger is well-known for its health benefits, especially during the monsoon when people are more prone to fall ill.
It has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce swelling and pain.
Ginger also helps with digestion and can relieve nausea, making it a great addition to your morning routine.
Including ginger biscuits in your diet can help you stay healthy during the rainy season.
#2
Pairing biscuits with different teas
Pairing ginger biscuits with different types of tea can elevate your breakfast experience.
Black tea goes well with the strong flavor of ginger, while green tea provides a lighter contrast.
Herbal teas, like chamomile or peppermint, also make a great match, depending on your taste.
Experimenting with different combinations can help you find the perfect match for your palate.
#3
Easy homemade ginger biscuit recipe
Making ginger biscuits at home is easy and rewarding.
For a basic recipe, mix flour, sugar, butter, and ground ginger to make dough.
Roll into small balls, and flatten slightly before baking at 180 degrees Celsius until golden brown.
This simple recipe allows you to control the ingredients and customize flavors according to your preference.
Tip 1
Tips for storing ginger biscuits
To keep your ginger biscuits fresh and crunchy, store them in an airtight container as soon as they cool completely after baking.
This keeps moisture from softening them over time.
You can also add a piece of bread inside the container; it absorbs excess moisture without affecting biscuit texture much.
This trick keeps your treats fresh longer, so you can enjoy them throughout the rainy season.