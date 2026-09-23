Love ginger chai? Pair it with these snacks
What's the story
There's something about the monsoon that makes us crave warm, comforting snacks, especially when paired with a steaming cup of ginger chai. The rain-soaked afternoons are best spent relishing these simple, yet delicious, treats that require minimum effort and maximum satisfaction. Here are five easy-to-make snacks that go perfectly with ginger chai, making your monsoon experience all the more enjoyable.
Snack 1
Spicy vegetable pakoras
Vegetable pakoras are a classic monsoon snack.
Made with gram flour and spices, these crispy fritters can be made with potatoes, onions, spinach, or any other vegetable of your choice.
The batter is seasoned with turmeric, cumin, and chili powder before deep-frying them until golden brown.
The crunchiness of pakoras goes perfectly with the warmth of ginger chai.
Snack 2
Sweet potato chaat
Sweet potato chaat is a healthy twist to regular street food.
Boil sweet potatoes until soft, then cube them, and mix with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and coriander leaves.
Add lemon juice and chaat masala for flavor.
This colorful snack is not just tasty but also filling and goes perfectly with the spicy notes of ginger chai.
Snack 3
Masala peanuts
Masala peanuts are an easy-to-make snack that gives an addictive crunch with every bite.
Coat raw peanuts in a spicy mixture of gram flour, rice flour, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt before deep-frying them until crispy.
These spicy peanuts make an excellent accompaniment to your cup of hot ginger chai.
Snack 4
Bread upma
Bread upma is an effortless breakfast option that doubles as a snack during rainy days.
Tear bread slices into small pieces, and saute them with mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chilies, onions, tomatoes, and peas in oil until everything is well combined.
The soft bread pieces absorb all flavors beautifully while pairing well with hot ginger chai.
Snack 5
Poha (flattened rice)
Poha is another quick-prep snack that warms you up on chilly monsoon days.
Rinse flattened rice (poha) under running water until soft.
In a pan, heat oil, add mustard seeds, curry leaves, chopped onions, green chilies, and turmeric powder.
Stir in poha, salt, and sugar. Cook for a few minutes, then garnish with fresh coriander leaves.
Serve hot with a steaming cup of ginger chai.