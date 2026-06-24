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How to use ginger in everyday recipes

By Simran Jeet 05:58 pm Jun 24, 202605:58 pm

What's the story

Ginger is a versatile root used for centuries in various cuisines worldwide. Known for its distinctive flavor and numerous health benefits, ginger can be incorporated into your daily meals in many ways. From enhancing the taste of dishes to providing a warm, spicy kick, ginger is an ingredient that can elevate your culinary experience. Here are five creative ways to use ginger in your everyday meals.