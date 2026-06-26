Want quick nausea relief? Try ginger
What's the story
Ginger has long been used as a natural remedy for nausea, thanks to its potent compounds. The root is commonly used in various forms, such as teas and supplements, to help alleviate discomfort. Its effectiveness is attributed to the presence of gingerol and shogaol, which are believed to have anti-inflammatory properties. These compounds may help calm the stomach and reduce feelings of queasiness.
Tip 1
Ginger tea: A soothing option
Ginger tea is one of the easiest ways to consume this root for nausea relief. To prepare it, simply steep fresh ginger slices in hot water for a few minutes. The warm liquid can help relax the stomach muscles and ease nausea symptoms. Drinking ginger tea regularly may provide ongoing relief for those prone to motion sickness or morning sickness.
Tip 2
Ginger candies: Convenient relief
Ginger candies also make a convenient option for on-the-go nausea relief. These candies are made by boiling ginger extract with sugar until it crystallizes. They provide a quick way to consume ginger without having to prepare anything elaborate. Sucking on these candies intermittently during periods of discomfort can help manage nausea effectively.
Tip 3
Ginger supplements: Potent alternative
For those who prefer concentrated doses, ginger supplements are available in capsule form at most health stores. These supplements contain powdered ginger root and can be an effective alternative for people who do not like the taste of fresh ginger or tea. The recommended dosage varies by product, but usually suggests taking one or two capsules per day.
Tip 4
Ginger ale: A fizzy remedy
Ginger ale is a popular beverage that many people turn to when feeling nauseous, thanks to its fizzy texture and ginger content. However, it's important to choose a variety that contains real ginger extract instead of just artificial flavoring. This way, you can reap the benefits of actual ginger compounds that help soothe an upset stomach.
Tip 5
Fresh ginger slices: Direct approach
Chewing on fresh slices of raw ginger is another direct way to combat nausea symptoms head-on. Although it may be a little intense at first, sucking on these slices releases natural oils rich in therapeutic compounds that directly target queasiness at the source. This method is especially useful during travel when other preparations may not be readily available.