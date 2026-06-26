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Want quick nausea relief? Try ginger

By Simran Jeet 04:23 pm Jun 26, 202604:23 pm

What's the story

Ginger has long been used as a natural remedy for nausea, thanks to its potent compounds. The root is commonly used in various forms, such as teas and supplements, to help alleviate discomfort. Its effectiveness is attributed to the presence of gingerol and shogaol, which are believed to have anti-inflammatory properties. These compounds may help calm the stomach and reduce feelings of queasiness.