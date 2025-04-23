Ginger and honey: The perfect duo for sore throat relief
What's the story
Ginger-honey lozenges are a natural way to soothe sore throats, using the healing properties of ginger and honey.
Both ingredients have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, making them effective for the same.
Making these lozenges at home is easy and inexpensive, and you wouldn't have to deal with synthetic additives of commercial products.
Here are the benefits of ginger-honey lozenges and how to make them easily at home.
Ginger's role
Benefits of ginger in lozenges
Ginger is also famous for its medicinal properties, mainly its capacity to reduce inflammation and pain.
It has compounds such as gingerol that help calm irritation in the throat.
Ginger can also boost your immunity by fighting off bacteria and viruses responsible for infections.
Adding ginger into lozenges not just helps relieve sore throat symptoms but also contributes to your overall health.
Honey's contribution
Honey's healing properties
Honey being a natural humectant with antibacterial properties, helps coat the throat, providing you with a soothing effect.
The thick consistency of honey creates a protective layer over irritated tissues, minimizing discomfort during swallowing.
Honey also works as a natural sweetener, rendering the lozenges more palatable without adding refined sugars.
This makes honey an indispensable ingredient in making effective throat-soothing remedies.
DIY recipe
Simple recipe for homemade lozenges
To make homemade ginger-honey lozenges, boil water with sliced fresh ginger until it reduces by half.
Strain the liquid into a saucepan, and add honey, stirring continuously over low heat until it reaches hard crack stage (around 150 degrees Celsius).
Pour the mixture onto parchment paper or silicone molds to cool, before cutting into pieces or shaping into small discs.
Storage tips
Tips for storing homemade lozenges
Store your homemade lozenges in an airtight container to keep them effective and prevent moisture absorption.
Keep them away from direct sunlight or sources of heat to preserve their potency longer.
If stored properly at room temperature, these lozenges can last up to several weeks without losing their beneficial properties or flavor profile.