What's the story

Ginger-honey lozenges are a natural way to soothe sore throats, using the healing properties of ginger and honey.

Both ingredients have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, making them effective for the same.

Making these lozenges at home is easy and inexpensive, and you wouldn't have to deal with synthetic additives of commercial products.

Here are the benefits of ginger-honey lozenges and how to make them easily at home.