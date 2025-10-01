Ginger in desserts: 5 must-try recipes
Ginger is a versatile spice that adds a unique zest to desserts, making them more flavorful and aromatic. From cookies to cakes, ginger can be used in a variety of ways to elevate the taste of sweet treats. Here are five delightful dessert recipes that highlight the magic of ginger, giving you something new to try in your kitchen.
Ginger spice cookies
Ginger spice cookies are a classic treat that combines the warmth of ginger with cinnamon and nutmeg. These cookies are soft and chewy, making them perfect for any occasion. To make these cookies, mix flour, baking soda, and spices in one bowl. In another bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add molasses and grated fresh ginger before combining both mixtures. Bake until golden brown for a deliciously spiced cookie.
Gingerbread cake delight
Gingerbread cake is another popular dessert that showcases ginger's bold flavor. This cake is moist with a rich texture, and is perfect for festive gatherings or as an everyday dessert. To prepare this cake, blend flour, baking powder, baking soda, ground ginger, cinnamon, and cloves in a bowl. In another bowl, beat together sugar and butter until creamy before adding eggs one at a time followed by molasses and hot water. Bake until fully cooked.
Candied ginger chocolate bark
Candied ginger chocolate bark marries the sweetness of chocolate with the spiciness of candied ginger for an irresistible treat. Melt dark chocolate over low heat; spread evenly on parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle chopped candied ginger on top before letting it cool completely in the refrigerator before breaking into pieces.
Fresh ginger peach sorbet
Fresh ginger peach sorbet is perfect for those hot days when you want something refreshing yet flavorful. Blend ripe peaches with fresh lemon juice until smooth; add grated fresh ginger for an extra kick. Freeze the mixture in an ice cream maker as per manufacturer's instructions for a sorbet that balances peach sweetness with zesty ginger notes.
Spicy ginger pear crumble
Spicy ginger pear crumble combines tender pears with a crunchy topping spiced with ground ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Peel, core, and slice pears, and mix with lemon juice and sugar. Transfer to a baking dish, top with a mixture of oats, flour, brown sugar, butter, and spices. Bake for 30 minutes, cool slightly, and serve warm.