Ginger in desserts: 5 must-try recipes

Ginger is a versatile spice that adds a unique zest to desserts, making them more flavorful and aromatic. From cookies to cakes, ginger can be used in a variety of ways to elevate the taste of sweet treats. Here are five delightful dessert recipes that highlight the magic of ginger, giving you something new to try in your kitchen.

Tip 1 Ginger spice cookies Ginger spice cookies are a classic treat that combines the warmth of ginger with cinnamon and nutmeg. These cookies are soft and chewy, making them perfect for any occasion. To make these cookies, mix flour, baking soda, and spices in one bowl. In another bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add molasses and grated fresh ginger before combining both mixtures. Bake until golden brown for a deliciously spiced cookie.

Tip 2 Gingerbread cake delight Gingerbread cake is another popular dessert that showcases ginger's bold flavor. This cake is moist with a rich texture, and is perfect for festive gatherings or as an everyday dessert. To prepare this cake, blend flour, baking powder, baking soda, ground ginger, cinnamon, and cloves in a bowl. In another bowl, beat together sugar and butter until creamy before adding eggs one at a time followed by molasses and hot water. Bake until fully cooked.

Tip 3 Candied ginger chocolate bark Candied ginger chocolate bark marries the sweetness of chocolate with the spiciness of candied ginger for an irresistible treat. Melt dark chocolate over low heat; spread evenly on parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle chopped candied ginger on top before letting it cool completely in the refrigerator before breaking into pieces.

Tip 4 Fresh ginger peach sorbet Fresh ginger peach sorbet is perfect for those hot days when you want something refreshing yet flavorful. Blend ripe peaches with fresh lemon juice until smooth; add grated fresh ginger for an extra kick. Freeze the mixture in an ice cream maker as per manufacturer's instructions for a sorbet that balances peach sweetness with zesty ginger notes.