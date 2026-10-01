Ginger + jicama: The refreshing combo you need to try
What's the story
Ginger and jicama make an amazing combination in the kitchen. The spicy kick of ginger and the crunchy texture of jicama can make any dish better. Here's how you can use these two ingredients to make flavorful dishes that are both healthy and delicious. Here are five recipes that highlight the unique taste of ginger and jicama, making them an ideal addition to your meals.
Dish 1
Ginger jicama slaw
This refreshing slaw mixes the crispness of jicama with the zing of fresh ginger.
Just julienne some jicama and toss it with grated ginger, lime juice, and a pinch of salt.
This slaw can be served as a side dish or a topping for tacos and sandwiches. The combination of flavors makes it an ideal accompaniment to spicy or savory meals.
Dish 2
Stir-fried jicama with ginger
For a quick and easy stir-fry, slice jicama into thin strips and sauté them with minced ginger in a bit of oil.
Add soy sauce, garlic, and your choice of vegetables for added texture and flavor.
This dish is perfect for those who want a light, yet satisfying meal that highlights the natural crunchiness of jicama.
Dish 3
Ginger-infused jicama chips
To make these crispy chips, thinly slice jicama and toss it with olive oil, grated ginger, salt, and pepper.
Bake until golden brown for a healthy snack option that gives you the satisfying crunch of potato chips, with a hint of ginger's warmth.
These chips are perfect for dipping or just munching on.
Dish 4
Jicama salad with ginger dressing
Create an invigorating salad by mixing cubed jicama with cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and red onion.
Drizzle over a dressing made from fresh ginger juice mixed with olive oil, vinegar, honey or maple syrup (optional), salt, and pepper to taste.
This salad is perfect as a starter or light lunch option on warm days.
Dish 5
Ginger jicama smoothie
Blend peeled jicama chunks with banana slices, fresh orange juice, grated fresh ginger root, and ice cubes until smooth.
This smoothie gives you a refreshing start to your day, packed with vitamins and minerals.
It combines sweet banana with tangy citrus and a spicy kick of ginger. This makes it a healthy breakfast option.