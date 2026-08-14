Ginger-sesame tea: Your monsoon pick-me-up
What's the story
Ginger-sesame tea is a traditional drink that combines the spicy kick of ginger with the nutty flavor of sesame seeds. This monsoon drink is not just delicious but also packed with health benefits. It can keep you warm and cozy during the rainy season, while boosting your immunity and digestion. Here's how this simple drink can be a healthy addition to your monsoon routine.
#1
Boosts immunity naturally
Ginger is known for its immune-boosting properties, thanks to its high antioxidant content. It helps fight off common colds and infections prevalent during the monsoon season.
Sesame seeds are also rich in vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E and zinc, which further support immune function.
Regular consumption of ginger-sesame tea may help keep illness at bay.
#2
Aids digestion effectively
Both ginger and sesame seeds are known for their digestive properties.
Ginger helps stimulate saliva production and digestive enzymes, which can improve digestion and reduce bloating or discomfort after meals.
Sesame seeds are rich in fiber, which aids regular bowel movements and prevents constipation.
Together, they make an effective combination for a healthy digestive system.
#3
Provides warmth on rainy days
Monsoon weather often brings cooler temperatures that can make you feel chilly indoors or outdoors.
A warm cup of *ginger-sesame tea* provides comfort on such days by keeping your body warm from within.
The heat from the tea helps relax muscles and may relieve tension or stress accumulated over time.
Tip 1
Easy preparation tips
To prepare this soothing drink at home, start by boiling water in a pot.
Add freshly grated ginger (about one teaspoon), along with one tablespoon of sesame seeds, into the boiling water.
Let it simmer for five minutes before straining it into a cup or mug.
You can add honey or lemon juice if you prefer some sweetness or acidity in your drink without altering its health benefits significantly.