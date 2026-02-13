Add ginger and sesame to enhance your veg dishes

Ginger and sesame are two ingredients that can elevate vegetarian dishes to a whole new level. They add unique flavors and textures that can make even the simplest of meals extraordinary. Using these ingredients, you can create a variety of dishes that are not only delicious but also nutritious. Here are some ways to use ginger and sesame in vegetarian cooking.

Tip 1 Enhancing stir-fries with ginger Ginger is a staple in stir-fries, thanks to its spicy yet sweet flavor. When added at the beginning of cooking, it infuses the oil and vegetables with its essence. This technique works well with vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots. The key is to slice or grate the ginger finely so that it cooks quickly and evenly.

Tip 2 Sesame seeds for texture and flavor Sesame seeds add a nutty flavor and a delightful crunch to vegetarian dishes. They can be toasted lightly before adding them to salads or sprinkled over rice dishes for an added texture contrast. Using both white and black sesame seeds can make the dish visually appealing as well as flavorful.

Tip 3 Ginger-sesame dressing for salads A ginger-sesame dressing can elevate salads by adding layers of flavor without overwhelming the freshness of the greens. To prepare this dressing, whisk together grated ginger, sesame oil, soy sauce, lime juice, honey or maple syrup, and a pinch of salt. This dressing pairs well with leafy greens like spinach or kale.

Tip 4 Incorporating ginger in soups Adding ginger to soups gives warmth and depth of flavor. It goes particularly well with vegetable broths or miso soup bases. Slicing ginger thinly ensures it softens during cooking but still retains some texture for added interest in each spoonful.