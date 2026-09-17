Struggling with cramps? Sip on ginger tea
What's the story
Ginger tea is a popular natural remedy for menstrual cramps, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. Many women swear by it to relieve pain and discomfort during their periods. The root of ginger has compounds that may help reduce inflammation and improve blood circulation, possibly easing the symptoms of menstrual cramps. Here are five ways ginger tea can help relieve menstrual cramps.
#1
Anti-inflammatory properties
Ginger contains gingerols and shogaols, which are known for their anti-inflammatory properties.
These compounds may help reduce inflammation in the body, which is often associated with menstrual pain.
By lowering inflammation, ginger tea may provide relief from the discomfort caused by uterine contractions during menstruation.
#2
Improved blood circulation
Drinking ginger tea may also improve blood circulation.
Better circulation can help reduce muscle tension and cramping in the pelvic area.
This improved flow of blood may ease the severity of cramps and provide a more comfortable experience during periods.
#3
Muscle relaxant effects
Ginger has muscle relaxant properties that can help soothe the muscles around the uterus.
This relaxation can reduce the intensity of cramps by easing muscle tension.
Drinking a warm cup of ginger tea might provide a calming effect on these muscles, making it an effective natural remedy for menstrual discomfort.
#4
Pain relief potential
The analgesic properties of ginger are another reason why it is effective against menstrual pain.
Studies indicate that ginger may work similarly to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) in reducing pain perception.
By blocking certain pain pathways in the body, ginger tea could potentially lessen the overall sensation of pain during menstruation.
Tip 5
Easy preparation method
Preparing ginger tea is simple and cost-effective, making it an accessible option for many.
To make this soothing drink, boil fresh ginger slices in water until the liquid turns aromatic.
Strain out the pieces before sipping on this warm beverage, preferably two or three times daily during your period, for maximum benefits without any side effects.