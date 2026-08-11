Try these delicious dishes featuring endive

This refreshing salad pairs the bitterness of endive with the sweetness of pears.

Tossed with walnuts and a light vinaigrette, this dish is perfect as an appetizer or a side.

The crunch of the endive and walnuts complements the soft texture of the pears, creating a delightful contrast.

It's not just tasty but also packed with nutrients, making it a healthy choice for any meal.