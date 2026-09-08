Half-up hairstyles you'll love
What's the story
Half-up hairstyles are a perfect blend of elegance and simplicity, ideal for any occasion. They give you the best of both worlds, letting you enjoy the beauty of loose hair while keeping some of it neatly tied back. This style is versatile and can be easily modified to suit different hair types and lengths. Be it a casual day out or a formal event, half-up hairstyles can be effortlessly chic.
Ponytail
Classic half-up ponytail
The classic half-up ponytail is a timeless choice that works for almost every occasion.
Simply gather the top section of your hair and secure it with an elastic band or clip, leaving the rest to fall freely.
This style adds height and volume to your look, while keeping hair out of your face.
It is perfect for both casual outings and more polished settings.
Braid
Braided half-up style
Incorporating braids into a half-up style adds texture and interest to your hairdo.
You can opt for a simple braid along the crown or go for more intricate designs like fishtail or Dutch braids.
This style is great for adding a touch of sophistication, without too much effort.
Twist
Twisted half-updo
The twisted half-updo is all about elegance, with its simple twists on either side of the head, pinned back at the center.
This one works wonders for those with medium to long hair, providing a refined look without any fuss.
It is a perfect pick for those looking for a graceful yet simple hairstyle for any occasion.
Top knot
Half-up top knot
For those who want a trendy yet functional look, the half-up top knot is the way to go.
Just twist the top section of your hair into a bun at the crown of your head, and let the rest flow down your shoulders.
This style is perfect for warm days when you want to keep your neck cool, but still want to look stylish.
Waterfall braid
Half-up waterfall braid
The half-up waterfall braid is a stunning choice that adds an element of romance to any look.
This intricate braid allows strands of hair to cascade through it, creating a beautiful waterfall effect.
It is ideal for special occasions where you want your hairstyle to be the focal point.