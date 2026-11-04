How to keep your keyboard clean
What's the story
Keeping your keyboard clean is essential for its longevity and performance. Over time, dust, dirt, and grime can build up, affecting the functionality of keys and even causing malfunctions. A clean keyboard not only looks better but also works better. Here are five practical tips to keep your keyboard in top shape without any hassle.
Tip 1
Use compressed air regularly
Compressed air is a handy tool to remove dust and debris from between the keys.
By using it regularly, you can prevent the buildup of particles that may affect key responsiveness.
Just hold the can at an angle and spray short bursts between the keys to dislodge any trapped dirt.
This should be done once a week or more often if you work in a dusty environment.
Tip 2
Wipe with a microfiber cloth
A microfiber cloth is perfect for cleaning surfaces without scratching them.
Lightly dampen a microfiber cloth with water or a mild cleaning solution (ensure it's safe for electronics), and wipe down the keyboard's surface.
This removes fingerprints and smudges while ensuring no moisture seeps into the internals of the keyboard.
Tip 3
Remove keycaps for deep cleaning
For a thorough clean, removing keycaps is the best way to go.
Carefully pop off each keycap with a keycap puller or flat tool, and clean underneath with compressed air or a soft brush.
Soak the keycaps in warm, soapy water, rinse, and dry completely before putting them back on.
This way, you can remove all the dirt stuck underneath.
Tip 4
Avoid eating over your keyboard
Eating over your keyboard is a surefire way to get crumbs and spills into it, which are hard to clean.
Make it a point to eat away from your workspace whenever possible.
If you have to eat at your desk, use a plate or napkin under your food to catch any stray crumbs.
Tip 5
Regularly check for sticky keys
Sticky keys can be a sign of residue buildup from spills or frequent use.
If you notice any keys sticking, clean them immediately by gently prying off the affected keycap, if removable, and cleaning underneath with isopropyl alcohol on cotton swabs.
This way, you can keep your keyboard functioning smoothly.