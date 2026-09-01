How to style layered medium-length hair
What's the story
Layered medium-length hairstyles are the perfect blend of style and versatility, giving you a fresh look without sacrificing length. These hairstyles are perfect for those wanting to add volume and movement to their hair. From simple trims to bold layers, there are endless options to explore. This article delves into various layered hairstyles that can transform your look, making it both chic and manageable.
Tip 1
Long layers for volume
Long layers are perfect for adding volume to medium-length hair.
By adding layers from the crown downwards, you can create a fuller look that bounces with every movement.
This style is perfect for those with fine or thin hair, as it gives an illusion of thickness without cutting too much length off.
Tip 2
Blunt ends with textured layers
Blunt ends, combined with textured layers, create a striking contrast that adds depth and interest to your hairstyle.
The blunt cut at the ends gives a clean finish, while the textured layers add dimension and movement.
This combination works well for those wanting a modern yet timeless look.
Tip 3
Face-framing layers
Face-framing layers are perfect for highlighting your facial features.
These layers are cut around the face, giving an illusion of length or width, depending on the desired effect.
They can be customized according to individual preferences, making them versatile for any face shape.
Tip 4
Shaggy layers for a playful look
Shaggy layers give a playful edge to medium-length hair, making it look effortlessly stylish.
This hairstyle is characterized by uneven lengths and choppy ends, which add texture and movement.
Shaggy layers are perfect for those who want a low-maintenance, yet trendy look that can be styled quickly.
Tip 5
Subtle highlights with layered cuts
Subtle highlights add depth to layered cuts without overpowering them.
By adding highlights that complement your natural color, you can enhance the layers' visibility while keeping things understated.
This technique works well with any layer style, adding dimension without overwhelming the overall appearance.