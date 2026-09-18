Try these ponytail styles for an elegant look
What's the story
The classic ponytail is a timeless hairstyle that can be both practical and stylish. It is a go-to for many, but with the right techniques, it can be transformed into an elegant look suitable for various occasions. Whether you're heading to work or an evening event, mastering these five techniques can elevate your ponytail game. Here are some tips to achieve a sophisticated ponytail that stands out.
Technique 1
Sleek high ponytail
A sleek high ponytail gives a polished look, perfect for formal settings.
Start by straightening your hair with a flat iron for smoothness.
Gather all your hair at the crown of your head and secure it with an elastic band.
Use a fine-tooth comb to smooth out any bumps, and finish with hairspray for hold.
This style elongates the neck and adds height to your appearance.
Technique 2
Braided ponytail twist
The braided ponytail twist adds an element of texture and interest to the classic ponytail.
Start by braiding a section of hair from one side of your head down to the nape, before gathering all the hair into a low or mid-height ponytail.
Secure with an elastic band, and then gently pull on the braid sections to create volume.
This technique works well for casual outings or daytime events.
Technique 3
Wrapped base ponytail
The wrapped base ponytail is all about elegance by concealing the elastic band with a piece of hair.
Take a small section from underneath the ponytail, and wrap it around the base several times before pinning it in place with bobby pins.
This adds sophistication, making it ideal for weddings or formal gatherings.
Technique 4
Voluminous low ponytail
For those who want volume without height, try a voluminous low ponytail.
Start by curling your hair loosely with a curling iron, then tease at the crown for added lift.
Gather all your curls into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck, and secure with an elastic band.
Use hairspray to maintain volume throughout the day or night.
Technique 5
Side-swept ponytail
The side-swept ponytail is perfect if you want an asymmetrical look that oozes glamour.
Sweep all your hair over one shoulder, then secure it in place with an elastic band on either side, depending on preference.
Use bobby pins, if needed, to keep any stray strands tucked away neatly behind ears, while adding subtle waves using hot rollers beforehand, if desired.