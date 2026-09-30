Avocado + cilantro: A salad pairing you'll love
What's the story
Avocado and cilantro are two ingredients that can elevate the taste of any salad. Their unique flavors complement each other, making for a delicious and nutritious meal. While avocados are creamy and rich, cilantro adds a fresh and zesty touch. Together, they make for a perfect combination that can be used in different salad recipes. Here are some ways to use avocado and cilantro in your next salad.
Dish 1
Classic avocado cilantro salad
A classic avocado cilantro salad is simple, yet flavorful.
Just dice ripe avocados and mix them with chopped fresh cilantro, lime juice, and diced tomatoes.
This salad is perfect as a side dish or as a light lunch option.
The lime juice not only adds tanginess but also keeps the avocados from browning.
Dish 2
Avocado cilantro quinoa salad
For a more filling option, try an avocado cilantro quinoa salad. Cooked quinoa forms the base of this dish, giving protein and fiber.
Mix in diced avocados, chopped cilantro, black beans, corn, and cherry tomatoes for a colorful mix.
Dress it with olive oil, lime juice, salt, and pepper for added flavor.
Dish 3
Spicy avocado cilantro slaw
If you want to add a bit of heat to your meal, go for spicy avocado cilantro slaw.
Shred cabbage and carrots, then add sliced jalapeños for heat.
Make a creamy avocado dressing by blending ripe avocados with fresh lime juice, garlic powder, cumin, salt, and pepper flakes if desired.
Top it off with chopped cilantro leaves before serving chilled.
Tip
Tips for perfecting your salad
To make your salads with avocado and cilantro even better, pick ripe avocados.
They should yield slightly when pressed gently. This ensures they are creamy, not hard or overripe.
This way, you get the best texture and flavor in your salads.