Hair styling 101: 5 floral accessories to try this spring
What's the story
Spring is the perfect time to embrace floral accessories for hair styling. These nature-inspired pieces can add a fresh and vibrant touch to any look, making them ideal for various occasions. From casual outings to formal events, floral hair accessories offer versatility and charm. Here are five popular options that can enhance your spring hairstyle, giving you a delightful way to celebrate the season.
#1
Floral hairbands for a fresh look
Floral hairbands are a go-to choice for those looking for an effortless yet chic style.
Available in different sizes and designs, they can be worn with both loose hair and updos.
The soft fabric and delicate flowers make them comfortable to wear all day long.
Perfect for picnics or garden parties, floral hairbands add a touch of elegance without overpowering your outfit.
#2
Flower crowns for bohemian vibes
Flower crowns bring out the bohemian spirit in you, making them a favorite for festivals and outdoor celebrations.
These crowns are usually made of artificial or real flowers woven into a flexible band that sits on the head.
They are available in all sizes, from subtle circlets to bold headpieces.
Flower crowns lend an ethereal quality to your look, making you feel like a goddess.
#3
Floral clips for subtle elegance
For those who prefer subtlety, floral clips are the way to go.
These small accessories can be clipped on anywhere, be it a bun, braid, or even loose strands of hair.
Available in different flower types and colors, they allow you to personalize your hairstyle according to your taste.
Floral clips are ideal for everyday wear, as well as special occasions when you want just a hint of nature's beauty.
#4
Hairpins with delicate blooms
Hairpins with delicate blooms are another understated, yet impactful, option.
These pins usually feature tiny flower designs attached to standard bobby pins or decorative ones with intricate patterns.
They hold sections of hair securely while adding a charming touch. They are perfect for weddings or brunches where you want style and practicality.
#5
Floral barrettes: Functional fashion statement
Floral barrettes make functional fashion statements by combining utility with beauty.
These barrettes come embellished with floral motifs, giving you the best of both worlds. They are practical and stylish.
They are perfect for keeping bangs out of your face or securing loose strands on windy days. They also add a touch of springtime flair to any hairstyle.