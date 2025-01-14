Tried-and-tested methods to amp up your dyed hair
What's the story
Keeping your vibrant dyed hair looking fresh can be tricky, but with the right tricks up your sleeve, you can maintain that luminous luster you love.
This article delves into five tried-and-true methods to amp up and maintain your dyed hair's vibrancy.
Say goodbye to fading hues and hello to a gleaming glaze that lasts!
With these expert tips and easy at-home hacks, your hair will stay vibrant, not vanish.
Color Care
Use color-depositing shampoos
Color-depositing shampoos, packed with pigments, dye your hair a little bit every time you wash, boosting color and shine.
Pick a shampoo that's either the same color as your hair or specifically made for dyed hair.
Using it once or twice a week will prolong the life of your dye job by depositing a fresh layer of color, ensuring your locks stay radiant.
Cold rinse
Cold water rinse
Rinsing your hair with cold water after shampooing and conditioning is beneficial because it closes the cuticles, resulting in less color fading and increased shine.
Warm water opens up the hair cuticle, making it easier for the dye to be washed out.
By making a small change and using cold water for the final rinse, you can preserve your beautiful color and add a touch of shine to your hair.
Vinegar shine
DIY vinegar rinse
A vinegar rinse will amp up the shine and lock in your color. Just mix one part apple cider vinegar with three parts water and use it as a final rinse.
The acidity of the vinegar seals the hair cuticle, making your hair shinier and your color more vibrant.
This method is super affordable, utilizing everyday household vinegar.
Heat Guard
Heat protection before styling
Heat styling tools like straighteners and curling irons can cause color-treated hair to become dull and lackluster over time.
To avoid this, always apply a heat protectant spray before subjecting your locks to any heat.
These sprays create a protective shield on your hair's surface, reducing damage and maintaining its vibrant, glossy finish.
Choose products that provide protection up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit for optimal results.
Gloss boost
Regular gloss treatments
If you want to maintain that fresh-out-the-salon vibrancy and shine, you need to get on the gloss train!
These semi-permanent treatments deposit sheer tones onto your hair (or just clear glosses for a shine boost and subtle enhancement of your natural color).
You can get pro treatments done at salons or buy at-home kits ($10-$50, depending on brand) to DIY it.