Visiting New Zealand? Don't miss these glowworm caves

New Zealand is home to some of the most stunning glowworm caves, making it a perfect destination for adventure lovers. These natural wonders give you a chance to witness the magic of glowworms in their natural habitat. The caves are not just beautiful, but also give you an insight into the ecosystem of these tiny creatures. Here is all you need to know about exploring these enchanting caves.

#1 Waitomo Caves: A must-visit One of New Zealand's most famous glowworm destinations, Waitomo Caves, is a must-visit for any adventurer. The cave system features thousands of glowworms illuminating the underground rivers and passages. You can take guided tours that include boat rides under the shimmering glowworm displays. The tours usually last around 45 minutes to 1 hour, giving you an unforgettable experience of this natural wonder.

#2 Te Anau Glowworm Caves: A hidden gem Te Anau Glowworm Caves are located on the South Island and are a perfect combination of adventure and serenity. The caves can only be accessed by boat from Te Anau town, which makes it even more exciting. Inside the cave, you can see stalactites, stalagmites, and thousands of glowworms illuminating the passages. The guided tour lasts about 30 minutes, giving you a glimpse of this hidden gem.

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#3 Haruru Falls: A unique experience Haruru Falls near Paihia in Bay of Islands is not just about the waterfall; it also has a glowworm cave experience. You can kayak through the calm waters to reach the cave entrance, where you can see glowworms in their natural habitat. The tour offers a different perspective as you paddle through the serene surroundings, with the glowworms lighting up the cave walls.

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