How to master gluten-free baking

Baking gluten-free vegetarian bread can be a fun challenge, especially when you're looking for the right flour alternatives. Gluten, a protein found in wheat, is what gives bread its chewy texture. But with the right combination of flours, you can make delicious gluten-free breads that are just as satisfying. Here are five flour alternatives to get you started on your gluten-free baking journey.

Nutty choice Almond flour: A nutty option Almond flour is made from finely ground almonds and gives a rich, nutty flavor to the bread. It is high in protein and healthy fats, making it an excellent choice for those looking to add more nutrients to their diet. Almond flour works well in sweet and savory breads alike. However, since it doesn't contain gluten, it is often mixed with other flours to get the desired texture.

Fiber-rich choice Coconut flour: High fiber content Coconut flour is made from dried coconut meat and is high in fiber. It absorbs a lot of moisture, which means you may need to increase the liquid ingredients when using it in your recipes. Its subtle sweetness makes it ideal for baking sweet breads. Coconut flour is also low on carbohydrates, making it a great option for low-carb diets.

Versatile choice Rice flour: Versatile ingredient Rice flour is made by grinding rice into a fine powder and serves as a versatile base for many gluten-free recipes. It has a neutral taste that goes well with both sweet and savory dishes. Rice flour can be used alone or mixed with other gluten-free flours to enhance texture and flavor. It's also widely available and affordable, making it an accessible option for bakers.

Mild choice Oat flour: Mild flavor enhancer Oat flour is made from ground oats and lends a mild flavor to baked goods. It adds moisture and density to bread without overpowering other flavors. Oat flour is also rich in fiber and nutrients such as iron and magnesium. However, make sure you use certified gluten-free oats if you're strictly avoiding gluten.