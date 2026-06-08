Gluten sensitivity v/s gluten intolerance: What's the difference
What's the story
Gluten sensitivity and gluten intolerance are two terms often used interchangeably, but they differ in nature. Both conditions involve a reaction to gluten, the protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. However, the symptoms and underlying mechanisms can vary. Knowing the difference between the two can help individuals make informed dietary choices and manage their health better.
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Understanding gluten sensitivity
Gluten sensitivity refers to a condition where individuals experience symptoms after consuming gluten-containing foods but without the autoimmune response seen in celiac disease. Symptoms may include bloating, fatigue, and headaches. Unlike celiac disease, gluten sensitivity does not cause damage to the intestinal lining. The exact cause of gluten sensitivity is still unclear, making diagnosis challenging.
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Distinguishing gluten intolerance
Gluten intolerance usually refers to celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder where ingestion of gluten leads to damage of the small intestine. This can lead to malabsorption of nutrients, and a host of gastrointestinal problems. Unlike gluten sensitivity, celiac disease has specific diagnostic tests such as blood tests and biopsies to confirm the diagnosis.
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Symptoms overlap but differ
While both conditions share some common symptoms, such as digestive discomfort and fatigue, they differ in severity and duration. Gluten sensitivity symptoms usually appear soon after eating gluten and may last for hours or days. In contrast, symptoms of celiac disease can be chronic and may require strict, long-term management.
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Dietary implications for management
For those with gluten sensitivity or intolerance, dietary management is key to alleviating symptoms. This usually means avoiding foods with wheat, barley, and rye. However, since the severity of symptoms may differ, some people may be able to tolerate small amounts of gluten without triggering a reaction. Consulting a healthcare professional can help determine the best dietary plan for each individual.