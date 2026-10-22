How to style hair with eco-friendly hair clips
What's the story
Sustainable hair clips are a great way to style your hair while being eco-conscious. With them, you can try out different hairstyles that are not just stylish but also good for the environment. These clips are made from biodegradable or recycled materials, making them an ideal choice for those wanting to reduce their carbon footprint. Here are five hairstyles you can create using sustainable hair clips.
Tip 1
Classic bun with bamboo clip
A classic bun can be elevated with a bamboo hair clip.
Bamboo is a fast-growing plant that needs little water and no pesticides, making it an eco-friendly option.
Just gather your hair into a high or low bun, and secure it with the bamboo clip for an elegant look that also supports sustainable practices.
Tip 2
Half-up style using recycled plastic clips
For a half-up style, opt for hair clips made from recycled plastic.
These clips keep the top section of your hair in place, minimizing waste by using recycled materials.
This hairstyle is perfect for those who want to keep their hair out of the face without compromising on sustainability.
Tip 3
Sleek ponytail with metal-free clips
Achieve a sleek ponytail using metal-free clips crafted from sustainable materials like wood or plant-based composites.
These clips avoid metal components, which can damage hair over time.
Secure your ponytail with one of these clips for a polished look that is gentle on your locks and kind to the planet.
Tip 4
Braided crown secured by organic cotton clips
Create a braided crown hairstyle and secure it with organic cotton-covered clips.
Organic cotton is grown without synthetic fertilizers or pesticides, making it a safer choice for both you and the environment.
This style adds an intricate touch to your look while promoting eco-friendly fashion choices.
Tip 5
Messy bun held by natural fiber pins
A messy bun can be easily held in place by natural fiber pins made from materials like bamboo or coconut husk fibers.
These pins provide a strong hold without harsh chemicals or plastics, making them an ideal choice for those looking to maintain their style sustainably.