All about gold loans in India
What's the story
Gold loans are a popular financial option in India, providing a quick and easy way to access funds. These loans are secured by gold ornaments or coins, making them an attractive choice for those who need immediate cash without selling their assets. With the rising demand for gold loans, lenders have come up with different types of products to meet varied customer needs. Here are five popular gold loan options in India.
#1
Loan against gold ornaments
This is the most common type of gold loan, where borrowers pledge their gold jewelry as collateral.
The loan amount is determined by the purity and weight of the gold.
It is a quick way to get funds without having to sell your precious items.
Borrowers can avail loans at competitive interest rates and flexible repayment terms, making it an attractive option for many.
#2
Loan against gold coins
Similar to loans against gold ornaments, this type of loan allows individuals to pledge coins as collateral.
However, the coins should be of a certain purity and weight to be accepted by lenders.
The advantage of this option is that borrowers can retain ownership of their coins while still getting access to cash when required.
#3
Gold loan overdraft facility
A gold loan overdraft facility gives borrowers the flexibility to withdraw money as per their needs, up to a pre-approved limit against pledged gold.
They only have to pay interest on the amount withdrawn, not the entire limit.
This facility is ideal for those with fluctuating cash flow requirements, as it offers convenience and cost-effectiveness.
#4
Top-up gold loans
Top-up gold loans allow existing borrowers to increase their loan amount by pledging additional gold or increasing the value of existing collateral.
This option is useful for those who need more funds but want to keep the same collateralized asset.
It comes with lower interest rates than unsecured loans and provides an easy way to access extra cash.
#5
Gold loan insurance coverage
Some lenders also provide insurance coverage with their gold loan products, protecting against theft or loss of pledged assets during the loan tenure.
While this may slightly increase the overall cost of borrowing, it provides peace of mind by securing valuable items against unforeseen events.