5 creative ways to eat golden beets (no salad required)
What's the story
Golden beets are a versatile and nutritious root vegetable that can add a pop of color and flavor to your meals. Unlike their red counterparts, golden beets have a milder taste, with a hint of sweetness. They are packed with essential nutrients like fiber, potassium, and vitamin C. Here are five creative ways to enjoy golden beets in your everyday cooking, adding variety and nutrition to your diet.
Dish 1
Roasted golden beet salad
Roasting golden beets brings out their natural sweetness, making them perfect for salads.
Simply slice the beets into wedges, toss them with olive oil, salt, and pepper, and roast at 200 degrees Celsius until tender.
Serve them warm on a bed of mixed greens with feta cheese and walnuts for added texture and flavor.
Dish 2
Golden beet hummus
For a colorful twist on traditional hummus, try adding roasted golden beets to the mix.
Blend cooked golden beets with chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil until smooth.
This vibrant hummus is not just visually appealing, but also packed with nutrients. It makes for a delicious dip or spread.
Dish 3
Pickled golden beets
Pickling is an excellent way to preserve the unique flavor of golden beets while adding tanginess to your dishes.
Slice the beets thinly and immerse them in a mixture of vinegar, sugar, salt, and spices like cloves or cinnamon sticks.
Let them sit in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours before using them as toppings on sandwiches or salads.
Dish 4
Golden beet soup
A warm bowl of golden beet soup can be comforting during cooler months.
Sauté onions and garlic until fragrant, add diced potatoes and peeled, cubed raw golden beets, cover with vegetable broth, simmer until everything is tender, and blend until smooth for a creamy texture without cream.
Dish 5
Grated raw salads
Grating raw golden beets into salads adds crunchiness, along with earthy flavors, without cooking them first.
Combine grated raw beets with carrots, apples, cabbage, and other veggies of choice, then dress lightly using lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Serve immediately as a refreshing side dish at any meal.