Have you tried golden flaxseed yet?
What's the story
Golden flaxseed is a versatile ingredient that can be added to a number of recipes to amp up their nutritional value. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and lignans, golden flaxseed makes an excellent addition to any diet. Here are five creative recipes that use golden flaxseed to amp up your meals and snacks. Each recipe is easy to make and offers a unique way to enjoy this superfood.
Tip 1
Flaxseed smoothie delight
A flaxseed smoothie is a quick and nutritious way to start your day.
Blend one banana, half a cup of spinach, one tablespoon of golden flaxseed, and one cup of almond milk until smooth.
This smoothie is packed with vitamins and minerals, offering the health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids from the flaxseed.
It's perfect for those busy mornings when you need an energy boost.
Tip 2
Golden flaxseed pancakes
Start your day with delicious golden flaxseed pancakes.
Mix one cup of whole wheat flour, two tablespoons of ground golden flaxseed, one tablespoon of baking powder, and a pinch of salt in a bowl.
In another bowl, whisk together three-fourths cup of milk and one tablespoon of honey.
Combine wet and dry ingredients to form a batter.
Cook on a skillet until golden brown on both sides.
Tip 3
Nutty flaxseed granola bars
These homemade granola bars make for a healthy snack option loaded with nuts and seeds.
Combine two cups rolled oats, half a cup chopped almonds, half a cup raisins, two tablespoons honey or maple syrup, and three tablespoons ground golden flaxseeds in a bowl.
Press the mixture into a lined baking dish. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes or until firm.
Tip 4
Flaxseed bread rolls
Flaxseed bread rolls are an excellent alternative to regular bread. They are high in fiber and low in carbs.
Mix two cups whole wheat flour with half a cup warm water mixed with yeast, half a cup teaspoon sugar, and salt to taste.
Knead dough, adding two tablespoons ground golden flaxseeds. Shape rolls, let rise, and then bake at 200 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes.
Tip 5
Savory flaxseed crackers
Savory crackers made from golden flaxseeds make a great snack or appetizer.
Mix one cup almond flour, two tablespoons ground golden flaxseeds, one-half teaspoon garlic powder, and one-half teaspoon onion powder.
Add water gradually until a dough forms. Roll out thinly, cut into shapes, and bake at 175 degrees Celsius for about 10 minutes or until crisp.