Try these delicious recipes featuring jackfruit seeds
What's the story
Often ignored, jackfruit seeds are a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes. Packed with protein and fiber, these seeds are not just nutritious but also lend a unique texture to your meals. By adding jackfruit seeds to your cooking, you can enjoy their health benefits while trying something new. Here are five creative ways to use jackfruit seeds in your kitchen.
Snack time
Roasted jackfruit seed snack
Roasting jackfruit seeds makes for a crunchy snack that is just perfect for munching on.
Simply boil the seeds until soft, then toss them with some olive oil and spices of your choice.
Roast them in the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for about 20 minutes, or until golden brown.
This snack is not just tasty, but also loaded with protein and fiber.
Curry twist
Jackfruit seed curry delight
Jackfruit seeds can also be used to prepare a hearty curry.
Start by boiling the seeds until tender, and then add them to a curry base of tomatoes, onions, and spices like turmeric and cumin.
Let it simmer until the flavors meld together.
This dish is an excellent source of protein and makes for a filling meal option.
Soup sensation
Creamy jackfruit seed soup
For a creamy soup, blend boiled jackfruit seeds with vegetable broth and your choice of vegetables, like carrots or potatoes.
Add herbs, like thyme or rosemary, for flavoring.
The result is a smooth, creamy soup that is both comforting and nutritious, making it an ideal dish for chilly days.
Baking magic
Jackfruit seed flour bread
You can make flour from dried jackfruit seeds and use it as an alternative to regular flour in baking bread or flatbreads.
Grind the dried seeds into a fine powder using a food processor or grinder.
Mix it with water, salt, and other ingredients of your choice before baking it into bread or flatbreads.
Stir-fry delight
Stir-fried jackfruit seed vegetables
Stir-frying boiled jackfruit seeds with vegetables like bell peppers or broccoli makes for a quick and easy dish. Add soy sauce and garlic for flavoring.
This dish not only adds variety to your meals but also provides essential nutrients, such as protein and fiber.