Try these turmeric-based recipes today

Turmeric rice with vegetables is an easy-to-make, colorful dish that goes well with any meal.

Cook basmati rice with turmeric, cumin seeds, and a pinch of salt until fluffy.

In another pan, sauté onions, bell peppers, and peas in olive oil. Mix the vegetables with the rice, and garnish with fresh cilantro for added flavor.

This dish not only looks appealing but also offers a mild spice that complements the vegetables well.