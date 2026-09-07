Try these turmeric-based recipes today
What's the story
Turmeric, with its vibrant color and earthy flavor, is a staple in many cuisines. Famous for its anti-inflammatory properties, this spice can be used in a variety of dishes to elevate taste and health benefits. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight turmeric's versatility. From savory to sweet, these dishes show how turmeric can be a star ingredient in your kitchen.
Dish 1
Turmeric rice with vegetables
Turmeric rice with vegetables is an easy-to-make, colorful dish that goes well with any meal.
Cook basmati rice with turmeric, cumin seeds, and a pinch of salt until fluffy.
In another pan, sauté onions, bell peppers, and peas in olive oil. Mix the vegetables with the rice, and garnish with fresh cilantro for added flavor.
This dish not only looks appealing but also offers a mild spice that complements the vegetables well.
Dish 2
Golden milk latte
Golden milk latte is a warm beverage prepared by combining milk with turmeric powder, ginger, cinnamon, and honey or maple syrup for sweetness.
Heat the mixture on a low flame until it simmers gently. Stir well to ensure all spices are blended perfectly.
This soothing drink is not just comforting but also packed with antioxidants from the spices used.
Dish 3
Turmeric lentil soup
Turmeric lentil soup makes for a hearty meal loaded with protein and flavor.
Start by cooking lentils in vegetable broth until tender.
In another pot, sauté onions, garlic, carrots, and celery with ground turmeric and cumin until fragrant.
Add the cooked lentils to this mixture, along with diced tomatoes and spinach leaves. Let simmer before serving hot.
Dish 4
Spiced turmeric cauliflower
Spiced turmeric cauliflower makes for an excellent side dish or even a light main course option.
Toss cauliflower florets in olive oil mixed with ground turmeric, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper before roasting them at a high temperature until golden brown edges appear on each piece.
The result? A crispy exterior with tender insides full of flavor.
Dish 5
Turmeric ginger tea
Turmeric ginger tea makes for an invigorating drink to kickstart your day or relax you at night.
Simply boil water with sliced fresh ginger root, and add ground turmeric powder along with honey, if you like. Strain before serving hot.
This tea can be enjoyed anytime, giving you warmth and wellness benefits from both ginger and turmeric.