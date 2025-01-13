What's the story

Arugula: This leafy green with a peppery kick is not just for salads.

This versatile ingredient can transform simple dishes into gourmet delights.

Think pastas with a fresh twist, pizzas with a peppery punch. Arugula adds flavor, nutrition, and that gourmet touch to your everyday meals.

In this article, we're serving up five delicious ways to use arugula in your cooking, proving it's more than just a salad star.