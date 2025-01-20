Dishes you can make with endives as the main ingredient
What's the story
Endives, with their crunch and a little bitter notes, are the perfect canvas for creating gourmet meals.
This article shares five ways to elevate endives from a simple ingredient to a delicious meal that will wow your dinner party guests or make your family meals extra special.
From salads to gratins, get ready to discover a world of possibilities with endives.
Salad twist
Endive and pear salad
A modern take on the classic salad pairs endives with slices of ripe pear, toasted walnuts, and crumbled blue cheese.
This combination contrasts bitterness with sweetness and creaminess.
Toss the salad lightly in an apple cider vinaigrette to amplify the flavors without overwhelming them.
This dish serves as an elegant starter or a light lunch option.
Comfort bake
Braised endive gratin
For chilly nights, simmer endives in vegetable broth until soft.
Then, bake them under a blanket of bechamel sauce and a sprinkle of grated Gruyere cheese.
This creamy gratin is perfect with crusty bread or as a side dish.
The slight bitterness of the endives cuts through the richness of the sauce, creating a comforting dish that's both decadent and balanced.
Healthy Fill
Endive boats with quinoa salad
Use endive leaves as boats to serve quinoa salad mixed with diced veggies such as bell peppers, cucumbers, and tomatoes.
Drizzle the quinoa mixture with a lemon-herb dressing to add some tanginess.
These endive boats are a pretty appetizer or snack that is not only healthy but also easy to eat without utensils.
Sweet savory bake
Caramelized endive tart
By caramelizing endives in butter and sugar, and then arranging them on puff pastry, you can create a delicious tart that strikes the perfect balance between sweet and savory.
Just sprinkle some thyme leaves and crumble goat cheese on top before baking it to a beautiful golden brown.
This tart is a showstopper for brunch or a sophisticated treat for afternoon tea.
Asian flair
Stir-fried endive with ginger sauce
Stir-frying sliced endives quickly in hot oil brings out their natural flavor while imparting a unique taste from garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and sesame oil.
Serve this colorful side dish with rice or noodles for a quick and easy Asian-inspired meal.
The ginger sauce adds a comforting note to the slightly bitter greens, making it a great introduction to endives for those unfamiliar with them.