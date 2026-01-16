Grapes v/s lychee: Which fruit is more hydrating?

Grapes and lychees are two popular fruits known for their unique flavors and nutritional benefits. While both fruits are enjoyed worldwide, they offer different hydration benefits due to their distinct water content and nutrient profiles. In this article, we will explore the hydration benefits of grapes and lychees, comparing their water content, vitamins, minerals, and overall impact on hydration.

#1 Water content comparison Grapes have a high water content of around 81%. This makes them an excellent choice for staying hydrated. Lychees also have a high water content of about 82%, making them equally refreshing. Both fruits can help quench thirst effectively, but grapes have a slight edge in terms of availability.

#2 Vitamin content analysis Vitamins play an important role in keeping you hydrated. Grapes are rich in vitamin C, which helps in keeping your skin healthy and boosts your immunity. Lychees are also rich in vitamin C but have more vitamin B6 than grapes. Vitamin B6 helps in keeping your body hydrated by keeping your body's fluid balance in check.

#3 Mineral content evaluation Minerals such as potassium are important for keeping your body's fluid balance in check. Grapes have a potassium content of about 191 mg per 100 grams, which helps in muscle function and keeping your blood pressure in check. Lychees also have potassium but in lesser amounts (about 171 mg per 100 grams). While both fruits are good sources of potassium, grapes give a little more.

