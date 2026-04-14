These islands in Greece are totally car-free

Greece is famous for its beautiful islands, but some of them are even more peaceful as they are free of cars. These islands give you a chance to explore the beauty of nature without the noise of vehicles. You can walk or cycle through the narrow lanes, and admire the traditional architecture, and stunning views. Here are some of Greece's most peaceful car-free islands.

Hydra Hydra: A timeless escape Hydra is one of the most famous car-free islands in Greece. The island has a rich history and a vibrant arts scene. With no motor vehicles allowed, transportation is limited to walking, donkeys, or water taxis. Visitors can explore cobblestone streets lined with neoclassical mansions and enjoy breathtaking views from various vantage points on the island.

Spetses Spetses: Elegant charm Spetses is another elegant island that has banned cars since the 1960s. The island's picturesque harbor is dotted with traditional fishing boats and yachts. You can either walk or ride a bicycle to visit its sandy beaches and lush pine forests. Spetses also hosts an annual horse racing event that draws tourists from all over the world.

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Alonnisos Alonnisos: Nature's paradise Alonnisos is famous for its natural beauty and biodiversity as part of the Northern Sporades Marine Park. The island has hiking trails that take you through pine forests and secluded beaches. Since there are no cars, you can explore this paradise at your own pace, without any distractions from traffic noise or pollution.

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Kastellorizo Kastellorizo: A hidden gem Kastellorizo is Greece's easternmost island, and is a quiet place with its colorful neoclassical houses lining the harbor. The island is small enough to explore on foot, making it perfect for a peaceful getaway. You can visit local shops selling handmade crafts, or relax at cafes with sea views.