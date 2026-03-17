If you're planning a Greece trip, continue reading

Greece is famous for its stunning landscapes and rich history, but not all tourist spots are worth your time or money. Some places may be overrated or crowded, leaving you feeling disappointed instead of enchanted. Here are five such spots that you may want to skip on your next trip to Greece, and explore some lesser-known gems instead.

#1 Santorini's crowded beaches While Santorini is famous for its picturesque views and iconic sunsets, its beaches can be a letdown. The black sand beaches are often overcrowded with tourists, making it hard to find a peaceful spot. Plus, the water can be cooler than expected during certain times of the year. If you're looking for a more relaxing beach experience, consider visiting lesser-known islands with beautiful shores.

#2 Mykonos' high prices Mykonos is famous for its vibrant nightlife and luxury accommodations, but it comes at a steep price. Hotels and restaurants on the island are notoriously expensive, often leaving travelers with lighter pockets than expected. If you're on a budget but want to enjoy Greece's nightlife, you may want to explore other islands that offer similar experiences without the exorbitant costs.

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#3 Acropolis Museum's long lines The Acropolis Museum in Athens houses some of the most important archaeological finds from the Acropolis of Athens. However, it is also a major tourist attraction with long lines and crowded spaces. The wait times can detract from your visit, making it difficult to fully enjoy the exhibits. Visiting during off-peak hours or opting for guided tours might help reduce waiting times.

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#4 Delphi's tourist crowds Delphi, once considered the center of the world in ancient Greek mythology, is now a major tourist site. However, it draws huge crowds that can make exploring the ruins less enjoyable. The site is often swarming with tourists, making it difficult to appreciate its historical significance in peace. Visiting early in the morning or late in the afternoon might help you avoid the worst of the crowds.