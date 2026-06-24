Koulourakia are traditional Greek cookies, often flavored with vanilla or orange zest

5 traditional Greek snacks made with sesame

By Vinita Jain 11:08 am Jun 24, 202611:08 am

What's the story

Greek cuisine is famous for its rich flavors and healthy ingredients, and sesame seeds are an integral part of it. These tiny seeds are used in several traditional snacks that reflect the country's culinary heritage. Not only do these snacks taste good, but they also provide a number of health benefits owing to the nutritional value of sesame seeds. Here are some must-try Greek sesame seed snacks that you can enjoy.