5 traditional Greek snacks made with sesame
What's the story
Greek cuisine is famous for its rich flavors and healthy ingredients, and sesame seeds are an integral part of it. These tiny seeds are used in several traditional snacks that reflect the country's culinary heritage. Not only do these snacks taste good, but they also provide a number of health benefits owing to the nutritional value of sesame seeds. Here are some must-try Greek sesame seed snacks that you can enjoy.
Snack 1
Sesame seed bars with honey
Sesame seed bars with honey are a classic Greek snack. The bars are made by mixing sesame seeds with honey and sometimes a hint of lemon juice. The mixture is then pressed into a firm shape, which can be cut into pieces for easy consumption. The natural sweetness of honey complements the nutty flavor of sesame seeds, making it an irresistible treat.
Snack 2
Tahini-based halva
Halva is another popular Greek snack made from tahini (ground sesame seeds) and sugar or honey. This sweet treat has a crumbly texture and rich taste, which comes from the natural oils in sesame seeds. Halva can be enjoyed on its own or used as a spread on bread or crackers for an extra layer of flavor.
Snack 3
Sesame-coated breadsticks
Sesame-coated breadsticks are a crunchy delight, perfect for snacking any time of the day. The breadsticks are rolled in sesame seeds before baking, which gives them a golden color and nutty flavor. They are great on their own or dipped in olive oil or hummus for an added taste experience.
Snack 4
Pasteli: Traditional sesame candy
Pasteli is a traditional Greek candy made from toasted sesame seeds mixed with honey or sugar syrup. This simple yet delicious candy has been enjoyed for centuries across Greece as both a snack and a dessert option. Its chewy texture makes it fun to eat while providing energy-boosting benefits from its natural ingredients.
Snack 5
Sesame seed cookies (koulourakia)
Koulourakia are traditional Greek cookies, often flavored with vanilla or orange zest, and topped with sesame seeds before baking. The result is a crispy exterior with a soft, tender inside. These cookies are perfect for a sweet craving, but they are also a great source of fiber and healthy fats from the sesame seeds.