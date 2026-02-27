These Greek wedding traditions will bowl you over!

Greek weddings are a colorful mix of age-old traditions and cultural significance. These ceremonies are not just a union of two people, but a celebration of family and community. Each tradition has its own meaning and importance, making the event memorable. From symbolic acts to joyous celebrations, Greek weddings are full of rituals that have been passed down through generations. Here are some fascinating Greek wedding traditions that make these ceremonies so special.

#1 The crowning ceremony The crowning ceremony, or stephana, is one of the most significant parts of a Greek wedding. The priest crowns the couple with stefana, or crowns made of flowers or metal. This symbolizes their unity and the responsibilities they will share as husband and wife. The crowns are often connected by a ribbon, representing their bond. This ritual is repeated three times during the ceremony to signify the Holy Trinity.

#2 The dance of Isaiah The dance of Isaiah is another integral part of Greek weddings. It is performed immediately after the crowning ceremony and involves guests dancing in circles around the couple. Traditionally, it symbolizes joy and celebration within the community. As guests join hands and dance together, they express their support for the newlyweds while celebrating this joyous occasion.

Advertisement

#3 Breaking plates tradition Breaking plates at Greek weddings is a fun way to wish good luck to the couple. Guests throw plates on the floor as a way to express joy and abundance. The loud noise is said to scare away evil spirits, blessing the couple with good fortune in their marriage. Although some modern couples may opt for alternatives like confetti or flowers, this tradition remains popular at many weddings.

Advertisement

#4 Sugar-coated almonds Sugar-coated almonds, also known as koufeta, are given as wedding favors in Greece. They symbolize health, wealth, happiness, fertility, longevity, and purity—six important virtues for married life. The hard shell represents life's challenges while the sweet inside signifies joy; guests usually receive five almonds wrapped beautifully in tulle or organza bags as tokens of good wishes from families involved in both sides' unions.