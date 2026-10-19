Bored of plain green beans? Try these recipes
What's the story
Green beans are a versatile and nutritious vegetable that can be incorporated into a range of dishes. They are rich in vitamins and minerals, making them a healthy addition to any meal. Here are five creative ways to enjoy green beans, each offering a unique flavor profile and cooking method. These recipes highlight the adaptability of green beans in different cuisines and cooking styles.
Dish 1
Garlic sautéed green beans
Garlic sautéed green beans are a simple, flavorful dish that highlights the natural taste of the beans.
To prepare, heat olive oil in a pan, add minced garlic, and sauté until fragrant.
Toss in trimmed green beans and cook until tender-crisp. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
This dish goes well as a side with various main courses.
Dish 2
Green bean almondine
Green bean almondine is an elegant dish that pairs green beans with toasted almonds for added texture and flavor.
Blanch the green beans until bright green, then sauté them in butter with sliced almonds until golden brown.
Finish with a squeeze of lemon juice for freshness.
This recipe is perfect for special occasions or when you want to impress guests.
Dish 3
Spicy green bean stir-fry
For those who enjoy bold flavors, try making a spicy green bean stir-fry.
Start by heating oil in a wok or large skillet, then add sliced onions, garlic, ginger, and red chili flakes for heat.
Add the green beans and stir-fry on high heat until they are tender but still crisp.
Finish off by seasoning with soy sauce or tamari for an extra kick.
Dish 4
Green bean casserole twist
Twist the classic green bean casserole by adding mushrooms and crispy shallots instead of the usual toppings.
Sauté sliced mushrooms with garlic until soft, mix them with blanched green beans in a baking dish, top generously with crispy shallots, and bake till bubbly at 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit).
Dish 5
Roasted balsamic green beans
Roasting brings out the sweetness of vegetables like these balsamic-roasted greens!
Toss trimmed greens in balsamic vinegar along with olive oil, and roast at high heat until caramelized edges appear (about 25 minutes).
Drizzle more balsamic over the top before serving alongside grilled tofu steaks, perhaps?