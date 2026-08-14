Everything to know about green loans in India
What's the story
Green loans are a great way to contribute to eco-friendly initiatives, and India has a range of options for those looking to go green. These loans can be used for anything from solar panel installation to energy-efficient appliances. Here are five types of green loans available in India for those looking to make sustainable choices without burning a hole in their pocket.
Solar financing
Solar energy loans
Solar energy loans are specifically meant for financing the installation of solar panels at home or commercial establishments.
These loans usually come with lower interest rates compared to regular ones, given the government's push to promote renewable energy.
Borrowers can avail themselves of these loans with flexible repayment options, making it easier to switch to solar power and cut down on electricity bills in the long run.
EV financing
Electric vehicle loans
Electric vehicle (EV) loans are tailored for those looking to purchase electric cars or bikes.
These loans often come with attractive interest rates and incentives from the government, making EVs more affordable.
Some banks even offer additional benefits, like reduced processing fees or extended repayment periods for EV loans, encouraging more people to opt for eco-friendly transportation.
Eco-friendly housing
Green home loans
Green home loans are offered to those who want to build or renovate energy-efficient homes.
These loans can be used for installing energy-efficient fixtures, insulation upgrades, and water conservation systems.
Some lenders even offer interest rate discounts for projects that meet certain sustainability standards, making green home improvements more affordable.
Efficiency financing
Energy efficiency loans
Energy efficiency loans are aimed at financing the upgrade of existing appliances and systems with energy-efficient alternatives.
Be it replacing old air conditioners with energy-saving models or upgrading lighting systems, these loans help reduce energy consumption and utility costs over time.
They often come with flexible terms that suit the borrower's financial situation.
Agricultural financing
Sustainable agriculture loans
Sustainable agriculture loans support farmers in adopting eco-friendly practices such as organic farming and water conservation techniques.
These loans help cover costs related to purchasing sustainable inputs or investing in infrastructure improvements, like rainwater harvesting systems.
By supporting sustainable agriculture, these loans contribute toward long-term environmental benefits while ensuring farmers' livelihoods are supported.