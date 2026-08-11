Love green pigeon peas? Try these tasty dishes
What's the story
Green pigeon peas, or tuvar, are a staple in many African cuisines. These versatile legumes are packed with protein and fiber, making them a healthy addition to any meal. From stews to salads, green pigeon peas can be used in a variety of dishes to add flavor and nutrition. Here are five African dishes that highlight the unique taste of green pigeon peas.
Dish 1
Spicy pigeon pea stew
Spicy pigeon pea stew is a favorite in several African countries.
The dish is usually made by cooking green pigeon peas with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and spices like cumin and coriander.
The result is a hearty stew that goes well with rice or flatbread.
The spices give the dish a warm kick, while the pigeon peas provide a satisfying texture.
Dish 2
Pigeon pea salad with vegetables
A refreshing way to enjoy green pigeon peas is by tossing them in a salad with fresh vegetables such as cucumbers, bell peppers, and carrots.
This colorful salad is usually dressed with lemon juice or vinegar for tanginess.
It's not just nutritious but also visually appealing, making it an ideal side dish for any meal.
Dish 3
Traditional pigeon pea porridge
Pigeon pea porridge is a traditional breakfast dish in many African regions.
The porridge is made by boiling green pigeon peas until soft and then mashing them into a smooth consistency.
It can be sweetened with honey or served savory with salt and spices.
This comforting dish provides energy for the day ahead.
Dish 4
Savory pigeon pea fritters
Savory fritters made from ground green pigeon peas are another popular snack across Africa.
These fritters are mixed with flour, herbs like parsley or cilantro, and spices before being fried until golden brown.
They are crispy on the outside but soft on the inside—perfect as appetizers or snacks at gatherings.
Dish 5
Nutritious pigeon pea soup
Nutritious soup made from green pigeon peas makes for a wholesome meal option during colder months or when you're looking for something light yet filling.
The soup usually contains vegetables like carrots and potatoes, along with seasonings like thyme and bay leaves, to enhance its flavor profile.
It offers warmth along with essential nutrients needed by our bodies daily.