Debunking all myths about green smoothies

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Myth: Green smoothies detoxify your body

One common myth is that green smoothies can detoxify the body. The human body has its own detoxification systems, primarily the liver and kidneys, which efficiently remove toxins without the need for special diets or drinks. While green smoothies can support overall health with vitamins and minerals, they do not specifically detoxify the body. A balanced diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables is more effective for supporting natural detox processes.