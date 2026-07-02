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Where to see traditional local life in Greenland

By Simran Jeet 05:12 pm Jul 02, 202605:12 pm

What's the story

Greenland's southeast villages are a treasure trove of cultural experiences, giving a peek into the lives of the locals. These communities, set against stunning landscapes, offer a unique opportunity to experience traditional practices and the way of life of the Inuit people. From local crafts to age-old traditions, these villages are a window into Greenland's rich heritage. Here is how you can explore this cultural gem.