Ground cherries are rich in vitamins A and C

Why ground cherries are a nutritional powerhouse

By Vinita Jain 12:26 pm Jun 10, 202612:26 pm

What's the story

Ground cherries, or Physalis, are small, orange-yellow fruits encased in a papery husk. These nutrient-packed berries have been a staple in traditional diets for centuries. With their unique sweet-tart flavor, ground cherries are not just delicious, but also packed with essential nutrients. Here is a look at the nutritional profile and health benefits of these little wonders.