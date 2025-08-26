How to grow pothos vines faster 

Pothos vines make for the best houseplants. They are gorgeous, with their vibrant green leaves, and easy to maintain. However, one of the best ways to make the plants grow faster is to propagate them in water. This way you can root pothos cuttings in water to get strong roots before planting them in soil. Here are a few simple steps to get started.

Tip 1 Selecting the right cutting Select a healthy vine with multiple leaves and at least two nodes (the small bumps where leaves attach to the stem). Cut below a node with clean scissors or pruning shears. This way, you can ensure that your cutting has enough energy reserves to develop roots quickly.

Tip 2 Preparing the water container For best root growth, use a clear glass/jar filled with room temperature water. This arrangement not only allows sunlight to reach but also makes it easy to observe how the roots develop. It's important to replace the water every week to prevent bacteria from growing and to ensure an adequate supply of oxygen, which is critical for healthy root formation. This ensures the cuttings get the ideal rooting conditions.

Tip 3 Placing cuttings in water To ensure optimal growth, immerse only the nodes of your cutting in water, keeping the leaves above the waterline. Placing the container near a source of indirect sunlight is crucial. It encourages photosynthesis while preventing leaf burn, which is vital for promoting quicker root development. This method allows for a clear observation of the rooting process, ensuring that the plant receives sufficient light without direct exposure that could damage it.

Tip 4 Monitoring root development Check the root growth of your cuttings regularly, every few days. Ideally, in four weeks' time, roots should be two inches long, and ready to be moved to soil. However, before you proceed with planting, make sure the new roots are white and strong. This ensures your cuttings have developed a healthy root system to sustain growth in soil.